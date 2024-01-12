Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $56.35 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.