Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

