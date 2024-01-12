Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $335.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

PANW stock opened at $323.49 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $325.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

