Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,608,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

