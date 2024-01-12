Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $264.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $484.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.27. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $266.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

