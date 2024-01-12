Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,426,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BILL in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

