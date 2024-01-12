Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAS opened at $68.12 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.