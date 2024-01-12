Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,976 shares of company stock valued at $93,978,665 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $588.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.10 and a 12 month high of $647.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

