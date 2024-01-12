Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

OEF opened at $224.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.04 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

