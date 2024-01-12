Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,057,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

