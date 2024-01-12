Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 4.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 5,396,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,020,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Plug Power from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

