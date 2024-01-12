PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.49 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.19.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

