Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PD. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.25.
Precision Drilling Trading Up 2.4 %
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
