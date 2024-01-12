PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Alaleh Nouri Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,374.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.39.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

