Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Lowered by Analyst

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report released on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

