Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

