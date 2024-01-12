Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Zumiez stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

