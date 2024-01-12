Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

