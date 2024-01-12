Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$131.46 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

