Raymond James Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $120.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

CROX opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

