Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 4.4%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.81. 1,281,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,111,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $58,463.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,425,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,857,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $58,463.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,425,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,857,750.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $396,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,603 shares of company stock worth $2,831,190. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

