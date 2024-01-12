Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $850.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $915.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $842.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $808.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $924.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

