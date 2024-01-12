Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFFree Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

