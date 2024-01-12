Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

