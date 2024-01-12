Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.45.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 206.90%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
