Reviewing Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Free Report) and Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Universe Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62% Universe Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Universe Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Universe Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Universe Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06 Universe Pharmaceuticals $34.41 million 0.30 -$8.74 million N/A N/A

Universe Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universe Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications. The company also distributes and sells third-party producers, including biomedical drugs, medical instruments, traditional Chinese medicine pieces products, and dietary supplements. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and drugstore chains. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ji'An, China. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is a subsidiary of Sununion Holding Group Limited.

