Reviewing Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and Renovaro Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical 1.65% 96.33% 15.20% Renovaro Biosciences N/A -72.76% -59.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical and Renovaro Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Renovaro Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Renovaro Biosciences.

7.2% of Renovaro Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Renovaro Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and Renovaro Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $463.93 million 2.29 -$25.00 million $0.15 217.40 Renovaro Biosciences N/A N/A -$39.68 million N/A N/A

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Renovaro Biosciences.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Renovaro Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

About Renovaro Biosciences

Renovaro Biosciences Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Enochian Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Biosciences Inc. in August 2023. Renovaro Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

