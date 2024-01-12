Reviewing ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ONE Bio and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $24.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1,362.08%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

ONE Bio has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ONE Bio and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -43.40% -11.72% -4.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONE Bio and Cresco Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.68 -$212.05 million ($1.09) -1.53

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats ONE Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio



ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Cresco Labs



Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

