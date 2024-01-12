Reviewing PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 11.71% 13.57% 5.87% Twilio -21.44% -3.06% -2.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PTC and Twilio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 2 10 0 2.83 Twilio 1 9 9 0 2.42

Valuation and Earnings

PTC currently has a consensus target price of $171.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.09%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $69.95, suggesting a potential downside of 2.58%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Twilio.

This table compares PTC and Twilio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $2.10 billion 9.78 $245.54 million $2.05 83.94 Twilio $3.83 billion 3.40 -$1.26 billion ($4.77) -15.05

PTC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats Twilio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

