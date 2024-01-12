Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of Root stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Root has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 54.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

