Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

Stereotaxis Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.37. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,692,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,642.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 53,078 shares of company stock worth $80,790 in the last ninety days. 19.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,492,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 297,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 289,012 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 90.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

