Roth Mkm Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $25.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

