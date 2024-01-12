Royal Bank of Canada Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:T opened at C$24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.70. The stock has a market cap of C$35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0725022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 277.78%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.