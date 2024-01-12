Royal Bank of Canada Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.09.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$32.36 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$35.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.75.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

