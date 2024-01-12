RXO (NYSE:RXO) and Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Head-To-Head Review

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and Mobico Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.07 billion 0.65 $92.00 million ($0.01) -2,262.00 Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Mobico Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 3 9 2 0 1.93 Mobico Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RXO and Mobico Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $20.69, suggesting a potential downside of 8.52%. Given RXO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than Mobico Group.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Mobico Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -0.05% 10.55% 3.14% Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

RXO has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobico Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RXO beats Mobico Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates alternative fuel technologies, such as propane, electric, and hydrogen; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,000 vehicles. It provides its services to cities, businesses, and education providers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as National Express Group PLC and changed its name to Mobico Group Plc in June 2023. Mobico Group Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

