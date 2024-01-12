RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Raised to $22.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RXO. Vertical Research cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. RXO has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,611,921.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 30,522 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RXO by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RXO by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 635,109 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in RXO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

