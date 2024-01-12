Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $305.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

