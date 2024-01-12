Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

EVRG opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

