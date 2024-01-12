Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Linde (NYSE:LIN) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.85.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $405.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 123,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

