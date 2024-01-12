SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.23.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

SLG opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

