SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.