Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $539.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

