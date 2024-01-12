Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Sohu.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SOHU opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

