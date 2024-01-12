Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Auburn National Bancorporation and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern States Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

7.0% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 24.74% 14.37% 0.96% Southern States Bancshares 25.27% 16.60% 1.46%

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Southern States Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $30.85 million 2.42 $10.35 million $2.81 7.59 Southern States Bancshares $90.95 million 2.67 $27.07 million $3.74 7.36

Southern States Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Southern States Bancshares beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, it offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

