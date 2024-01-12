SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after buying an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.