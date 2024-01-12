SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

