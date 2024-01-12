SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

