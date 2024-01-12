Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

