STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.32 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

