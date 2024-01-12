State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 234.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

