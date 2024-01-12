Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Sell”

B. Riley downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.01 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $313.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.1333 dividend. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

